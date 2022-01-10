Redmi K50 Pro Render Reveals Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has been hitting the rumor mills constantly as it gears up to unveil the next-generation Redmi K series smartphones. Well, the talk is about the Redmi K50 series smartphones. It has been confirmed that these new Redmi K40 sequel models could be unveiled in February. Ahead of the launch, the Redmi K50 Pro render has emerged online.

Redmi K50 Pro Render Leak

The leaked Redmi K50 Pro render by Xiaomiui reveals what we can expect from the smartphone. Going by the same, the smartphone likely to be unveiled next month could arrive with a punch-hole cutout and the screen appears to be surrounded by rounded corners, which is similar to the body of the smartphone.

At the rear, the upcoming Redmi smartphone appears to flaunt a camera setup at the top left corner of the rear. The black-colored square camera module, which appears to house three sensors in a triangular fashion and a silver-colored rectangular section that will house the LED flash unit. If the leaked render is to be believed, the company might use a 64MP primary camera sensor for the Redmi K50 Ro.

Also, the leaked image of the transparent silicone case of the Redmi K50 Pro that hit the web earlier is in the line with the leaked render. This makes us believe that the leaked render could show the final design of the upcoming smartphone.

Redmi K50 Pro: What To Expect?

In terms of rumored specs, the Redmi K50 Pro appears to be launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware aspects are likely to include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor teamed up with VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation and a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, which is said to power the smartphone completely within 17 minutes.

Running Android 12 topped with the newly launched MIUI 13, the Redmi K50 Pro appears to arrive with a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP secondary OV13B10 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP or 8MP macro lens. However, these specs are just based on rumors and we do not know the final specs of the smartphone. We will get to know the complete details at the time of its unveiling next month.

