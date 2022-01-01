Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Confirmed With 120W Fast Charging Support; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi is gearing up for several smartphone launches this year. The brand is likely to kickstart the year with the Redmi K50 series. In the latest news, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was spotted at a Chinese certification platform. Reports claim the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition stopped by the Chinese 3C listing, giving us an idea of its features.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specs Revealed

To note, the Chinese 3C listing confirms the battery and the charging capacity of the device. The same can be said for the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The certification confirms the upcoming Redmi smartphone packs a power adapter with the model number 21121210C.

More importantly, the alleged Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will feature 120W fast charging support. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station also took to Weibo to confirm the details of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, including the 120W fast charging support. Apart from this, the 3C listing doesn't reveal anything else.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Features: What To Expect?

On the other hand, the tipster further talked about the possible specs of the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. If these rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Gaming Edition phone will get its power from the Dimensity 9000 chipset based on the TSMC 4nm process and Armv9 architecture.

As one of the advanced processors, the Dimensity 9000 processor uses a flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP image signal processor. This enables three cameras to shoot HDR video at the same time, while also consuming low power. And as the name suggests, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is designed for gamers with the latest, advanced features.

Reports suggest the new Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will pack a punch-hole display protected by the Corning Gorilla Victus glass. Several design aspects of the new phone are expected to be quite similar to its predecessor, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Pop-up shoulder buttons on the right side of the phone are expected.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is also expected to run Android 12 based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The phone is expected to launch in Q1 2022 along with other models of the Redmi K50 series. The India pricing and availability of phones are still under wraps.

