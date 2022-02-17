Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Launched; Shoulder Keys, Dual VC Cooling At Helm News oi-Megha Rawat

Redmi has finally unveiled its new gaming smartphone, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, after months of anticipation. The new Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which comes with top specifications tailored to smartphone gamers, will compete with other gaming phones in the mid-budget segment. Along with the standard Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition, there is now a Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition for those who want a wee bit.

For the time being, the new Redmi gadgets are only available in China. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has a good possibility of bringing them to India and other international markets. Xiaomi would not want to be left out of the gaming phone segment, which is gaining traction as evidenced by the recent debut of the Asus ROG Phone 5s series.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Features

With angular highlights on the back panel and the camera module, dedicated shoulder buttons, and a full view display at the front, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition proves itself as a gaming phone in the first look. In reality, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition differs from the Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition in this regard, as the latter includes several brandings that represent the collaboration.

Redmi has loaded the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition with top-notch features, as is the case with most gaming smartphones. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2,400x1,080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, and 480Hz touch sampling rate. On top of that, the display has a Displaymate A+ grade and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage are used in the phone. It comes pre-installed with MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12. CyberEngine ultra-wideband motor providing vibrational feedback along the X-axis, pop-up shoulder key 2.0, twin Vapour Chamber (VC) cooling system, and JBL speakers are some of the phone's gaming-specific features.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Camera And Connectivity

A 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens are included in the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition's triple-lens camera configuration. A 20MP selfie camera is hidden behind a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, an Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. A 4,700mAh battery powers the gadget, which also supports 120W rapid charging. According to Redmi, this allows for a 17-minute charge from zero to 100 percent. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition weighs 210 grams and measures 162.5x76.7x8.5mm.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Price And Market Availability

Three memory options are available for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,000) gets you 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while CNY 3,599 (about Rs 42,600) gets you 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-of-the-line model, which costs CNY 3,899 (about Rs 46,000), comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone is offered in three color options: black, blue, and silver. The Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition is a limited-edition model that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs CNY 4,199 (about Rs 49,700). In China, pre-orders for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition have already begun. The phone will be available for purchase on February 18th.

