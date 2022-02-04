Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Listed On Chinese Certification Website; Specifications And Price Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Xiaomi is likely to release the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone after the Spring Festival, which is expected to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Xiaomi has now teased specifications of the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the Redmi K50 Pro+ and the three handsets were also spotted on a Chinese certification website.

The Redmi K50 has been certified in China with the model number 22021211RC, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. Conversely, the model numbers for the Redmi K50 Pro and the Redmi K50 Pro+ are 22041211AC and 22011211C, respectively. The Redmi K50 with 12GB of RAM and Android 12.0 was recently discovered on benchmarking website Geekbench.

Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Specifications

According to the agreed specifications in the post, the upcoming Redmi K50 could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Redmi K20 Pro is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is listed for the Redmi K50 Pro+. Redmi has yet to make any official announcements about the three smartphone models.

A 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is expected on all three devices. These upcoming smartphones are expected to include a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities. In terms of image, one of the Redmi K50 series model is expected to have a 64MP camera, while another could have a 108MP main camera.

According to previous reports, Redmi is going to release a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone before the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the Redmi K50 Pro+. After the China Spring Festival, the gaming edition smartphone is likely to be released. It's expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and have a strong 'CyberEngine' ultra-wideband haptic engine that rivals Apple's iPhone models.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Series Price In India

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 is likely to cost Rs. 27,990 in India. The Xiaomi Redmi K50 is expected to be released on February 24, 2022. This is the base edition of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-equipped K50 phone will be released initially, followed by the Dimensity 9000-powered flagship device later this year.

