Redmi K50 Series Spotted On TENAA, Geekbench, And 3C; Specifications Revealed

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil the Redmi K50 lineup after launching the Xiaomi 12 series of gadgets. Lu Weibing, Redmi's General Manager, released the first teaser for the new Redmi K50 series earlier this week.

A Redmi K50 series handset with model number 21121210C has been discovered on Geekbench, 3C, and TENAA certification websites in a fresh development. This could be the Redmi K50 Pro, as it will include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 120W charging.

Redmi 21121210C to be considered as the Redmi K50 Pro

In the single-core round of the Geekbench 5 test, the Redmi 21121210C logged 1226 points. According to the results, the multi-core test score was 3726.

The handset will include an octa-core processor with 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration, 3.0GHz peak clock frequency, and codename taro, according to Geekbench. This reveals that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the forthcoming Redmi 21121210C.

The Redmi 21121210C also showed up on the 3C certification page, revealing 120W fast charging. The handset will have 12GB of RAM and come preloaded with Android 12 according to the Geekbench listing. We might assume the Redmi 21121210C is the Redmi K50 Pro based on the chipset and charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The bezel-less front screen of the smartphone has a top-rated refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 401ppi. Furthermore, the Corning Gorilla Glass v5 protects against unintentional damage.

On the back of the smartphone, there is a triple camera setup. It comes with a 48MP f/1.8 wide angle main lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera, as well as LED flash, autofocus, HDR mode, digital zoom, and other features. On the front, the brand has included a 16MP primary camera to snap stunning selfies.

Last year, the Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+ were the only Redmi K40 devices to be equipped with Qualcomm's top chipset, the Snapdragon 888. Prior to that, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor was only found in the Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, which were the only handsets in the K30 series.

Redmi teased earlier this week that a handset with a 4,700 mAh battery and 120W fast charging will be released shortly. As a result, the Redmi K50 Pro could receive a 4,700 mAh battery. Xiaomi is likely to release a number of Redmi K50-series devices. In the following days, we should learn more about the new Redmi K50 series devices.

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 is likely to cost Rs. 27,990 in India. On February 24, 2022, Xiaomi Redmi K50 is expected to be released. This is the base edition of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold.

