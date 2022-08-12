Redmi K50 Ultra Goes Official As Extreme Edition Of Redmi K50i; Price & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K50i as a flagship killer smartphone in India last month with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC at affordable prices. Now, the company has introduced an even more powerful version of the device called the Redmi K50 Ultra in its home market of China. The device was introduced alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable phone and the Pad 5 Pro tablet.

Redmi K50 Ultra Sports Attractive Design, 120Hz OLED Screen

The Redmi K50 Ultra is one of the best-looking Redmi K series smartphones available out there. The handset has a punch hole design to house the selfie camera, highly narrow bezels, and a large attractive-looking camera module on the back. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the screen of the device. There's also a Redmi K50 Ultra Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Summer Edition of the device with silver, petroleum green lines, and carbon fiber textures.

Talking about the display, the Redmi K50 Ultra offers a 6.67-inch display, which utilizes an AMOLED screen panel. The phone provides a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels (1.5K), Dolby Vision, HDR10+ content support, and PWM dimming. The handset offers a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 480Hz.

Redmi K50 Ultra Flaunts Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 108MP Main Camera

The Redmi K50 Ultra appears to be the most powerful Redmi K series smartphone to date. The phone flaunts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The device comes in multiple RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. There's also the next-gen Adreno graphics processing unit to provide a smooth gaming experience.

The camera features include a 108MP primary snapper with the Samsung HM6 sensor, OIS, and PDAF. There's also an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device houses a 20MP Sony IMX596 camera onboard the device. The 5G-enabled flagship is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a massive 120W fast charging.

Redmi K50 Ultra Is Worth Buying Over Redmi K50i?

The Redmi K50i 5G with the Dimensity 8100 SoC, 64MP triple cameras, up to 256GB storage, and a 5,080 mAh 67W fast charging battery is available in India starting from Rs. 25,999. As for the Redmi K50 Ultra, it is available in China at a starting price tag of around Rs. 35,400. If it comes to India at a similar price tag, then it will certainly be worth buying over the Redmi K50i's 256GB model that costs Rs. 28,999 because of upgrades in all the departments.

