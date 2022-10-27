Redmi K60 Gaming Edition To Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Will It Be Competitively Priced? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 50 Gaming Edition smartphone was launched recently, coming in as a powerful smartphone with an attractive price tag. The brand is gearing up to launch the Redmi K60 Gaming Edition now, rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One can expect the new phone to be competitively priced as we've seen with most Redmi smartphones.

Reports claim the upcoming Redmi K60 Gaming phone will be limited to the Chinese market. However, Xiaomi might launch this particular phone with a different nomenclature or under the Poco branding. If the reports are true, the upcoming Redmi phone will be competing with Moto X40, Samsung Galaxy S23, and more.

Redmi K60 Gaming Edition Smartphone Tipped

Going into the details, the alleged Redmi K60 Gaming Edition smartphone was spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 23011310C, according to a report from Xiaomiui. Here, C stands for the Chinese variant. As mentioned earlier, another variant could be released for the global market too, but nothing has been revealed yet.

The database listing confirms that this phone would draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Qualcomm is rumored to announce the upcoming processor in November at the Qualcomm Summit event. Moreover, the chipset's CPU scores were also spotted, suggesting it would be quite powerful.

Redmi K60 Gaming Launch: What to Expect?

It looks like many brands have lined up to release flagships packing the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. One of the latest leaks suggests the Moto X40 could be the first phone to launch with this processor. For all we know, Redmi might beat Motorola in the race and debut the new Gaming Edition smartphone first.

As a Redmi smartphone, we can expect the new flagship to be competitively priced. One of the latest flagships -- the Redmi K50i --has been attractively priced in the sub-Rs. 25K segment. One can expect the same from the upcoming Redmi K60 Gaming Edition, which would give it an edge over flagships from Samsung and Motorola.

That said, the report further claims the upcoming Redmi K60 Gaming Edition might not make it out of China. Moreover, the phone could also debut under Poco branding as we saw with its predecessors.

Related: Redmi 50i Review

Best Mobiles in India