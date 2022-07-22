Redmi K60 Series Early Rumors Surface Online: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Soon after the launch of the Redmi K50 series, leaks around the next-generation model have started surfacing online. While the K50s series is all set to be launched in August, possible details of the Redmi K60 series smartphones have started making rounds on the internet. It has revealed the potential key specs of the series.

Redmi K60 Series Early Specs

As per a noted tipster, Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the possible specs and features of the upcoming Redmi K series smartphones have been revealed. These specs would reveal what these smartphones could include when they are unveiled in China. Though the tipster has been a part of numerous leaks and has tipped accurate details, this is an early leak of the Redmi K60 series smartphones and it might not be genuine.

Going by the tipster, these smartphones could see an early 2023 launch in China. The company is likely to deploy a dual platform SoC based on the TMSC 4nm process. It is speculated that there could be both Qualcomm and MediaTek-powered units in the series. Having given these details, it is likely that the series could use a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets.

Redmi K60 Series: What To Expect?

Talking about the rumored specs, the Redmi K60 series is likely to arrive with a 50MP primary camera setup at the rear. As per a publication ITHome, this could be a modified variant of the Sony IMX766 sensor. Also, the smartphone could flaunt a 2K display with a punch-hole cutout at the top center for the selfie camera. There could be an under-display fingerprint sensor and an impressive charging tech.

For now, there is nothing much about the Redmi K60 series smartphones. Given that it is too early to speculate more, we can expect further leaks and reports to hit the web in the coming days. As the Redmi K50i was launched in India, giving a comeback to the Redmi K series in the country after three years, we can expect the upcoming Redmi K60 series devices to also be launched in the country.

