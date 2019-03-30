ENGLISH

    Redmi and Marvel likely join hands for Avengers: Endgame

    Is a new Marvel-themed Redmi phone in the making?

    Redmi, the entity that got separated from Xiaomi has joined hands with Marvel. This partnership is to promote the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame using the Redmi products. Well, this partnership is likely for the promotion of the superhero movie Avengers: Endgame, which is the fourth one in the series.

    Earlier, Marvel teamed up with OnePlus for the promotion of the Avengers movie. As a result of this partnership tipped on Weibo, the company launched the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition. Though the specifications were the same, the design was centered around Marvel Avengers and custom accessories were introduced.

    Special edition Redmi Note 7 Pro likely?

    While both the Redmi and Marvel have not revealed anything about this partnership, it is expected that a limited edition version of a smartphone, accessory or themes and wallpapers might be launched. If the company is in plans to bring a special edition smartphone, then we can expect the Redmi Note 7 Pro to be the ideal one for the same.

    Notable, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been launched in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. We can expect the special edition Marvel themed variant (if any) to arrive with similar specifications and a different design centered around the superhero series.

    As of now, there is no official confirmation from both the companies regarding the same and we are yet to see if this partnership is on a global basis or limited only to China. This is a mere speculation and we have to await an official info on this for more clarity. Maybe, we will get to know more details as Xiaomi is in plans to launch a slew of devices in China on April 1 and the movie is all set to hit the screens on April 24.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
