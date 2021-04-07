Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM Variant Available On Open Sale on Amazon India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi Note 10 was announced last month in India with the other devices in the series. Since then, the device went on sale on a weekly basis for quite some time. Usually, there will be a high demand during these sale days and many users might not be able to get their hands on their favorite smartphones. Now, there is good news for those who were looking forward to purchase the Redmi Note 10.

Well, the Redmi Note 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is all set to go on open sale in the country. This means that you can purchase the device any time of the day and at any day you like as there is no fixed sale time.

Redmi Note 10 Price In India

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 10 went official with the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max early in March. Talking about the pricing of the standard variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. On the other hand, the high-end variant of Redmi Note 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 13,999. The open sale will list the high-end variant with 6GB RAM. Notably, it will be available in three color options - Shadow Black, Frost White, and Aqua Green.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Redmi Note 10 bestows a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the device is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Running MIUI 12 based on Android 11, the Redmi Note 10 flaunts a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies. Pumping life to the Redmi Note 10 is a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The bundled charger can refuel the phone's battery from flat to 100% in about 80 minutes.

For connectivity, the Redmi Note 10 has Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, two SIM card slots, dedicated microSD card space, and dual-band Wi-Fi ac.

Should You Buy?

The Redmi Note 10 is definitely a good option and a value for money offering given its pricing. It could be the ideal budget smartphone for most of the buyers in India. It looks good, feels sturdy, clicks decent pictures and smoothly sails throughout the day, given it is a budget-friendly smartphone.

If you want more than just good old basic performance, then the others in the Redmi Note 10 series - the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could be your options. However, do keep in mind that you need to shell out more money on these offerings as these provide better specs that translate to improved performance in all possible means. Moreover, the open sale of these models is yet to debut in India.

