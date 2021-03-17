Redmi Note 10 Pro With Super AMOLED Display India Sale Today: Discounts, Offers To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has introduced several new features in the mid-range segment. While the Redmi Note 10 base model went on sale recently, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will kickstart sales and shipping today. As the middle smartphone in the series, the Pro model packs a Super AMOLED display and draws power from the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Details

The Redmi Note 10 Pro sales will begin today (March 17) at 12 PM in India. The new smartphone can be purchased on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores as well. To note, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is available in three models, where the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs. 15,999.

The second model of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs. 16,999 and the high-end model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs. 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is available in three color options -- Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze, and Dark Night.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Sale Offers

There are a couple of sale offers and discounts on the newly launched Redmi Note 10 Pro, including a Rs. 1,000 instant discount when purchased using the ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions. Buyers using MobiKwik also get Rs. 500 cash back. Additionally, buyers on the Mi India site can get the Mi Screen Protect that covers the smartphone's screen against accidental and liquid damage for Rs. 799.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and HDR 10 support. The smartphone includes a punch-hole cutout in the center to house the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Samsung GW3 sensor with an f/1.9 lens primary shooter.

The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP super macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP camera in the front with an f/2.45 lens. Going under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 Pro draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with up 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB default storage.

Users can further expand the memory up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Redmi Note 10 Pro runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with MIUI 12 custom skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other details include a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a bundled charger.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 360-degree ambient light sensor. Lastly, the new Redmi smartphone measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Should You Buy?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro makes for an attractive buy for the asking price. The smartphone goes up in competition against devices like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy F62. However, it misses out on 5G, which could be a drawback.

