Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max were launched in the country earlier this month. Both affordable mid-range phones pack almost identical features except for the main camera. Besides, there is a bit of difference in their price as the Note 10 Pro Max costs higher than the Pro model. So, we are here to explain whether it is right to spend more for the Note 10 Pro Max or to consider buying the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Note 10 Pro Max: Price Difference

The Redmi Note 10 Pro price starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the same storage variant of the Note 10 Pro Max retails for Rs. 18,999. In this amount, you can buy the high-end model of the Note 10 Pro which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Apart from these, the Pro model is also available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option which is priced at Rs. 16,999.

On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Both phones come in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze color options.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Note 10 Pro Max: Display Design

Both the Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max get the same 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays also support HDR-10 and come with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Besides, they have a punch-hole cutout placed in the top centre of the screen and also offer the Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Note 10 Pro Max: Hardware Performance

Both have the same Snapdragon 732G octa-core 8nm processor which is a capable processor of handling gaming and day-to-day tasks. On the software front, both run the Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Furthermore, they pack 5,020 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging technology. So far, we have not seen any difference between the two phones. As said above, you can differentiate between the camera features of both models.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Note 10 Pro Max Camera: What's The Difference?

At the rear panel, both phones have a quad-rear camera module, but the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor, while the Pro model gets a 64MP Samsung GW3 sensor. Besides, the Note 10 Pro Max has some camera features which are missing from the Pro model including Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, and more.

However, the other sensors on both phones remain the same, including a 5MP super macro shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, both have the same 16MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Which One Should You Buy?

So, you can see both phones have similar specifications except for the main lens and some camera features. If you are looking for a phone for videography, or camera is your main priority then consider the Note 10 Pro Max. Otherwise, we will suggest you go with the Redmi Note 10 Pro where you can save your money as well.

