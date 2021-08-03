Redmi Note 10 Gets Yet Another Price Hike: Here’s Why? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones were launched in India earlier this year. Since the launch of these smartphones, the company has been announcing price hikes on some models in the lineup. Firstly, the Redmi Note 10 entry-level variant got Rs. 500 price hike in April. In June, the smartphone's 6GB model got Rs. 500 price hike.

Again, the brand hiked the cost of the Redmi Note 10 4GB/6GB RAM variants by Rs. 500 in late June. In a recent development, the company hiked the pricing of the smartphone for the fourth time by the same amount of Rs. 500. Apart from this, even the Redmi Note 10T 5G by Rs. 500.

Redmi Note 10 Price Hike

Notably, this is the fourth time that the Redmi Note 10 has received a price hike in the country. The 4GB RAM model and 6GB RAM model of the smartphone were priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999. As per the revised pricing, the Redmi Note 10 base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option retails for Rs. 13,499. Likewise, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 15,499.

The new cost is now reflected on the official Xiaomi India website and Amazon India. The Redmi Note 10 price hike also joins that of the Redmi Note 10T 5G by another Rs. 500.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price Hike

The Redmi Note 10T 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant was priced at Rs. 13,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant was priced at Rs. 15,999. Now, the pricing of the smartphone has increased by Rs. 500 and costs Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 16,499.

In terms of the specs, the Redmi Note 10T 5G arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC, and a triple-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary depth sensor and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. A 500mAh battery with 18W fast charging powers the smartphone.

Why This Price Hike?

As per an earlier report, Xiaomi is increasing the cost of select smartphones in the country starting from July 1. The price hike is due to the shortage in the supply chain constraints and the shortage of components during the COVID-19 pandemic. The price hike is not restricted only to smartphones. Earlier, the company announced that its smart TVs will also get a price hike due to the same reason.

Notably, the company has been facing supply chain issues since last year and it has been experiencing trouble in procuring several components used in its products. There is no clarity regarding till when the company will face these issues and how much many times the price hike will come into effect on the Redmi Note 10 series and other models from the company. Also, it remains to be seen if the company will bring a price drop into effect if the supply issue chains resolve post the pandemic. We can get more details in the coming months.

