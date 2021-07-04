Redmi Note 10 Pro Gets Another Price Hike In India; Right Move Given The Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series earlier this year in India and has already given several price hikes to the standard model. The company has now increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro as well in the country last month. The premium mid-range smartphone was launched earlier this year in the country and has received a second price hike within just a few months of launch. Is this a right move from the company with the given competition in the market? Here's what we think:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro New Price In India

Xiaomi has given a price hike of Rs. 500 to the Redmi Note 10 Pro's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. This model was launched at Rs. 16,999 in India and following the second hike it will be now selling at Rs. 17,999. Notably, the handset was retailing at Rs. 17,499 after the first hike.

There are two other variants of the Redmi Note 10 Pro but the company' hasn't yet made any changes to their pricing. The Redmi Note 10 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Likewise, the top-end variant can be purchased at Rs. 18,999. The new prices have been updated at the company's official online store. The color available includes Dark Night and Vintage Blue.

Is A Price Hike Right Move Given The Competiton?

Xiaomi has been giving price hikes to its offerings for a while now. Though the price hike is marginal at the beginning, collectively it becomes a larger sum. And the price hikes are more consistent with popular models. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is also amongst one of the most well-received mid-range smartphones in the country.

The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 732G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI 12 skin. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display worth a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a quad-lens camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP lens with 118-degree FoV, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth lens. It has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The impressive spec sheet along with a cheap price tag has been drawing the crowd ever since its launch. The increased prices might impact the sales, but that would be clear going forward.

Best Mobiles in India