Redmi Note 10 Is On Sale For Just Rs. 17,000: Real Or Fake? News oi-Vivek

We are still a week away from the official announcement of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in India. Several leaks and speculations have given us an idea about the upcoming phone, and now, a seller on Instagram claims to have the units of the Redmi Note 10 even before the launch.

An Instagram user named Ansis Mobile has posted a short video of the possible Redmi Note 10 and claims that the device is available for purchase for Rs. 17,000, that too the variant with 128GB internal storage.

According to the video, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a punch-hole display (possibly AMOLED) with a bit of a chin. The device also has a unique camera module at the back, which slightly resembles the camera unit on the Xiaomi Mi 11.

The smartphone seems to have a glass back panel with a plastic frame, similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Not just that, the Redmi Note 10 might also come with a stereo speaker setup, as there is a special cutout at the top of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 10 is confirmed to have a quad-camera setup, possibly with a 48MP or 64MP primary sensor. The other three sensors are likely to be a wide-angle lens, macro lens, and depth sensor.

In terms of software, the device is running on MIUI 12, probably based on Android 11 OS, making it an up-to-date smartphone, at least at the time of launch.

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor?

According to leaked images/video of the Redmi Note 10, the device does not have a visible fingerprint sensor (not even on the power button), which hints that the Redmi Note 10 might offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the Redmi K20 or the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Fake Or Real?

Looking at the images and videos, this looks like a real-deal, a Realme Redmi Note 10 that will get launched in few days. However, as of now, there is no information on how this seller managed to get his hands on a device that is yet to be launched.

