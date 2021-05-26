Just In
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Officially Launched: Most Affordable 5G Smartphone?
Xiaomi has launched another variant of the Redmi Note 10, this time, in China, dubbed as the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. This is the first 5G smartphone from the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the world.
Besides 5G support, this is also the most affordable phone with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On top of that, the phone also has a 120Hz 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, which makes it a great screen for gaming enthusiasts and it also offers smoother animations across the user interface.
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Connectivity Features
The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G also offers other modern connectivity features like WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC 3.0, offering all the modern connectivity features that one might expect from a high-end smartphone, on a mid-range device. on top of that, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G also has a JBL tuned stereo speaker setup and also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The device has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens and a macro lens. And the selfie camera is fitted inside a punch-hole display at the front. The device is also equipped with a Z-Axis linear motor, which should improve the haptic feedback experience.
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Pricing And Availability
The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes in two variants. The base model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and costs 1499 Yuan or Rs. 17,000, while the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs 1799 Yuan or Rs. 20,400. As of now, the availability of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is limited to China, and there is no information if these devices will also launch in India.
For the asking price, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G does deliver a great price-to-specs ratio, even though these are not the most affordable 5G smartphones in the world. Do note that, the performance of the Dimensity 1100 SoC is similar to the Snapdragon 700 series of processors.
