Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Teased With Snapdragon Processor; Cheapest 5G Device Yet? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 10 series has been a hit in the country as it comes with attractive features at an affordable price. Xiaomi sub-brand has been teasing a couple of additional smartphones under the same series like the Redmi Note 10S. Now, there could be a Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G coming pretty soon.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Teased

Presently, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a 5G smartphone that takes on Realme devices under Rs. 20,000. To keep the competition going, the popular Chinese brand is planning on launching the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, at least in select markets. Redmi teased the upcoming smartphone in Spain, confirming it would draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The poster was spotted by tipster Abishek Yadav, which confirms the new 5G smartphone. From the looks of it, the design and most of the features of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G are similar to its 4G counterpart. The only difference lies under the hood, which could be the inclusion of the Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G support.

#RedmiNote10Pro5G 😍😍😍

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G (Snapdragon 750G Expected) processor.

Thanks @ERDeepGill5 https://t.co/uLvb0G23Uc pic.twitter.com/GYfe5osr44 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 5, 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: Cheapest 5G Phone?

Xiaomi has several 5G smartphones shipping, but most of these are under the Mi branding. We've seen 5G smartphones from Redmi like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 5G. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could be among the most affordable 5G smartphone to hit the Indian market.

The Indian market has several 5G smartphones, most ranging between Rs. 20K to Rs. 25K. We also have a few affordable 5G smartphones like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Realme 8 5G, and so on. With a little extra budget, buyers could get phones like the OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy F62, and others with 5G features.

On the other hand, the alleged Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could further change the 5G dynamics in the Indian market. Redmi is a brand known for its affordable price tag packed with powerful features. With 5G-ready features, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could further be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

Best Mobiles in India