Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions: The Good, The Bad And The X-Factor

The Good

Big AMOLED Display For Immersive Multimedia Experience

I have been using the Galaxy F62 for a while as my sole multimedia device and loving the experience. The phone's big 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel is an excellent screen for playing games and binge-watching. The AMOLED screen produces vibrant colors and has excellent viewing angles and an impressive contrast ratio of 1000000:1. However, the peak brightness levels (420 nits) could have been higher for the price for a comfortable outdoor user-experience.

Premium Design That Doesn’t Compromises On Basics

The Galaxy F62 looks premium and has a sturdy build. The almost bezel-less display takes up the entire front and the back panel has been given a laser gradient finish that looks quite distinct. The phone is available in three color variants- Laser Green, Laser Blue, Laser Grey. Despite packing a gigantic 7000mAh battery cell, the phone is not ourageously bulky. The weight is very well balanced and the phone offers a good in-hand grip.

Moving on, there's no unwanted camera bump that could make the big device wobble on a flat surface. The symmetrical design of the Galaxy F62 is a definite plus. And most importantly, the Galaxy F62 doesn't compromise on basics. It is one of the very few sub-30K smartphone to offer a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. You won't find these two features on the OnePlus Nord and even on the recently launched Realme X7 Pro.

Smooth Performer

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sailed smoothly throughout the day with moderate tasks. The phone did not lag or struggle to perform any tasks during my two day testing period; however, I noticed some heat signatures at the back panel while shooting 4k videos and playing games. It is no surprise as the Galaxy F62 uses the same chipset- Exynos 9825 octa-core CPU that supplied power to the 2019 flagship Galaxy Note 10+. While we are expecting a solid performance from the Galaxy F62, I am keen to test the battery life and overall performance of the old chipset in 2021. The SoC is paired with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and both variants offer 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. For graphics, the phone uses a Mali G76 MP12 GPU.

Android 11 Out-of-the-box

As far as software is concerned, the Galaxy F62 runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, another win for Samsung. The recently launched Realme X7-series is still stuck with the Android 10 and might never receive the Android 13 update. Make sure you keep in mind the software upgrade cycle before making a final purchase.

Good Camera Hardware

Samsung has packed a versatile camera hardware on the Galaxy F62. The phone's quad-camera setup features a 64MP primary camera with the Sony IMX 682 sensor, a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens with an impressive 123-degree field of view, a 5MP depth lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy F62 features a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone can record 4K 30fps videos from both front and rear cameras. Additionally, the camera offers a myriad of interesting software features that offers a lot to experiment with smartphone photography.

Some highlight features include- Night Hyperlapse, Single Take, Portrait Video, Super slow-mo, Food mode, etc. I took a couple of daylight shots that turned out good. The images show vibrant colors, good details, and a wide dynamic range. We will test the Galaxy F62's camera in detail in our full review.

The Bad

Dated 60fps Refresh Rate Display

Unlike the OnePlus Nord and the recently launched Realme X7-series phones, the Galaxy F62's AMOLED display runs on the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate panels offer a much smoother and modern user-experience, something the Galaxy F62 fails to deliver. The 60Hz AMOLED panel is not bad at all, but it just feels dated when you pit it against any higher refresh rate display. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone at the sub-30K price-point, you must check out a higher refresh rate phone before making a purchase.

No Support For 5G Connectivity

Another big letdown is the lack of a5G connectivity. If you plan to keep a device for more than a year or two, think twice before buying the Galaxy F62. You can easily get a 5G-ready phone with a higher refresh rate display in a somewhat similar price-segment. OnePlus Nord and the Realme X7-series are good examples. Moreover, you can also check out the Moto G 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i. These are 5G-enabled handsets and come with solid features.

The X-Factor

The Galaxy F62's ace feature is its humongous 7000mAh battery cell. It's a massive battery that could easily last for two days on heavy usage despite powering a big screen and not so efficient Exynos 9825 SoC. I streamed videos, played games, and took multiple camera samples and the phone still has some charge left after two days of usage. We will put the Galaxy F62 to extreme battery testing to evaluate its real-life battery performance. The phone supports 25W fast-charging and you get the fast charger in the box.

Should Buy Consider Buying The Galaxy F62?

Samsung Galaxy F62 is a mix of past and present with no focus on the future. It lacks a modern higher refresh rate panel and 5G-ready chipset, two things that are hard to ignore and comes across as deal-breakers. If you are in the market for a heavy-duty battery device that doesn't compromise on basics, the Galaxy F62 is worth considering. But if you are looking for an overall 2021 device, the market offers various options that make for a better buy than the Galaxy F62.