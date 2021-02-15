Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000 mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Features Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy F series has a new entrant, the new Galaxy F62. The smartphone has made its way to India today (February 15) and will go on sale from February 22 via Flipkart. Among the top key features, the phone offers are the large 7,000 mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is available in two models of 6GB and 8GB, costing Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. Users can choose from Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey color options. The new Samsung Galaxy phone will go on sale starting February 22 at 12 PM and is Flipkart exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Features

The new Samsung Galaxy F62 flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O FHD+ display. It has very thin bezels and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the new Samsung smartphone offers a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. The other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP portrait shooter, and a 5MP macro sensor.

There is a 32MP camera embedded on the display for selfies and video calling. The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy F62 offer a couple of unique features like Super Steady, Hyperlaspe, Super slow motion, Night mode, and can record videos in 4K.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 draws power from the in-house Exynos 9825 chipset, the same on the Galaxy Note 10+. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a large 7,000 mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 11 with the Samsung OneUI 3.1 custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Should You Buy?

Samsung has been gradually expanding its smartphone offering with new features. For less than Rs. 25,000, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is up for competition against devices like the OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro, and so on. However, this is a good buy as it comes with a super large 7,000 mAh battery that can last a pretty long time.

