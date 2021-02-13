Samsung Galaxy F62 Confirmed To Come With 64MP Primary Sensor News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to introduce the Galaxy F62 in India on February 15 which will be the second F-series device after the F41. Some key features of the device including the chipset, battery have already been confirmed. The promo page on Flipkart has now confirmed the primary camera of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Camera Details

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with quad rear cameras which will be placed into a square-shaped module. As of now, the primary lens has been confirmed which will be a 64MP sensor. The other three sensors might include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a depth sensor of 5MP. Besides, the handset is expected to get a 32MP front snapper as per a leak.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 Key Features

The handset is confirmed to pack an S-AMOLED+ display and will run the 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset. Besides, it is also announced that the phone will offer a massive 7,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the S-AMOLED+ display of the Galaxy F62 is expected to measure 6.7-inch and it is also said to offer a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is also rumored to feature a 25W fast charging support and might run One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. The flagship chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other features of the handset are believed to include a side-facing fingerprint reader, a dedicated microSD slot.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Expected Price In India

As far as price is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is rumored to be priced in the country under Rs. 25,000. Considering the price, it can be said that the Galaxy F62 with flagship-like features will be a tough competitor in this segment. Moreover, the launch of the handset will take place on February 15 at 12 PM (IST).

