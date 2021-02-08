Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date Set For February 15 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2020, Samsung came up with a new Galaxy F series smartphones. The first device in this series was the Galaxy F41, which was launched in India. Recent reports have hinted that the company is working on another new smartphone in this series in India allegedly dubbed Samsung Galaxy F62.

In addition to the rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphone, the device has been listed by the e-commerce portal Flipkart. This listing not only hints at an imminent launch of the Galaxy F62 but also gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Launch Date

The landing page on Flipkart divulges a lot of details. One of the interesting aspects revealed by the listing is its launch date. Well, the online retailer hints that the Samsung Galaxy F62 will be launched on February 15 in India at 12 PM. The listing also shows us the front and rear design of the smartphone.

When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy F62 flaunts a punch-hole cutout on the screen to house the selfie camera sensor, a gradient rear panel, a square-shaped camera arrangement at the rear along with an LED flash underneath it and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Leaked Specs

While nothing much has been revealed by the e-commerce portal, the well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma came up with some leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F62. Going by the same, the smartphone could make use of a flagship-level processor, which is touted to deliver better performance than the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Back in November, the alleged smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench listing hinting at the presence of an Exynos 9825 chipset. Even the updated Flipkart listing confirms the presence of this Exynos chipset, which powered the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series back in 2019.

Last week, we came across another leak pointing out at the presence of a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera sensor, and a massive 7000mAh battery with no word regarding fast-charging support. It is hinted that the Samsung Galaxy F62 could be priced under Rs. 25,000.

