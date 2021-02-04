Samsung Galaxy F62 Massive Leak: Key Specifications Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is speculated to unveil a slew of new smartphones in the mid-range series this year. One such smartphone is the Galaxy F62, which has been circulating in rumors and speculations of late. Now, the key specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online via a tipster.

Previously, a well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma hinted at the processor that could power the upcoming Galaxy F series smartphone. He tipped that the device could be priced less than Rs. 25,000. Now, a reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has teamed up with MySmartPrice and revealed a lot of details regarding the Samsung Galaxy F62.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Leaked Specs

As per the report, the next-generation Galaxy F series smartphone in India could be the Galaxy F62. This comes after the launch of the Galaxy F41 back in 2020. Notably, the upcoming device carries the model number SM-E625F.

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F62 could arrive with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display and get the power from a gigantic 7000mAh battery. Notably, the fast charging support remains unknown. For now, there is no word regarding the details of the processor but it could use an Exynos 9825 SoC, hints a Geekbench benchmark listing. The processor could be teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Hinted to boot Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is likely to arrive with a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor arranged with a square module. For now, the details of the other three sensors that are used by the upcoming Samsung smartphone remain unknown. The latest leak does not reveal if the device will flaunt an in-screen fingerprint sensor or a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While there is no official word regarding the exact launch date of the Samsung Galaxy F62 but its support page went live recently. However, the company has started teasing the arrival of the device in the country.

