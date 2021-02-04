Just In
- 17 min ago Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X Review: Crystal Clear Audio In A Universal Design
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For February 4: Here’s Your Chance To Win Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
- 6 hrs ago Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Partner This Valentines Day 2021
- 13 hrs ago Vivo S7t Specs, Renders Leak; MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Confirmed
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle On Urmila Matondkar’s Birthday, Her Iconic Colourful Look From The Popular Song Rangeela Re
- Sports Head of Tokyo Olympics faces storm over comments about women
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Prices Hit New Highs In Some Cities On 4 Febraury
- Movies Gaurav Chopraa Calls Late Swami Om Troubled Soul & Hopes He’s At Peace; Manveer Says He Has Seen Him Cry
- News Approach local authorities for Rath Yatra, WB govt tells BJP
- Education IBPS Calendar 2021 Released, Check RRB, PO, SO And Clerk Exam Dates
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In February
- Automobiles Ather Energy Commences Production At Their New Hosur Plant: Here Are The Details!
Samsung Galaxy F62 Massive Leak: Key Specifications Revealed
Samsung is speculated to unveil a slew of new smartphones in the mid-range series this year. One such smartphone is the Galaxy F62, which has been circulating in rumors and speculations of late. Now, the key specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online via a tipster.
Previously, a well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma hinted at the processor that could power the upcoming Galaxy F series smartphone. He tipped that the device could be priced less than Rs. 25,000. Now, a reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has teamed up with MySmartPrice and revealed a lot of details regarding the Samsung Galaxy F62.
Samsung Galaxy F62 Leaked Specs
As per the report, the next-generation Galaxy F series smartphone in India could be the Galaxy F62. This comes after the launch of the Galaxy F41 back in 2020. Notably, the upcoming device carries the model number SM-E625F.
When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F62 could arrive with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display and get the power from a gigantic 7000mAh battery. Notably, the fast charging support remains unknown. For now, there is no word regarding the details of the processor but it could use an Exynos 9825 SoC, hints a Geekbench benchmark listing. The processor could be teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.
Hinted to boot Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is likely to arrive with a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor arranged with a square module. For now, the details of the other three sensors that are used by the upcoming Samsung smartphone remain unknown. The latest leak does not reveal if the device will flaunt an in-screen fingerprint sensor or a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
While there is no official word regarding the exact launch date of the Samsung Galaxy F62 but its support page went live recently. However, the company has started teasing the arrival of the device in the country.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590