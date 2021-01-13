Just In
- 2 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For January 14: Here's Your Chance To Win Alexa Echo Dot
-
- 5 hrs ago Best Core i7 Laptop Available On Discount Offers In Flipkart
- 9 hrs ago CES 2021: Asus Showcases New Laptops At 'Be Ahead' Launch Event
- 10 hrs ago Tecno Camon 16 Premier Officially Announced In India: A Photography-Centric Device?
Don't Miss
- News Assam Elections 2021: EC official takes stock of situation
- Movies Alludu Adhurs Twitter Review: Did The Bellamkonda Sreenivas Starrer Impress Audience?
- Sports Tottenham 1-1 Fulham: Cavaleiro header holds Spurs
- Finance 5 Realty Stock Picks By Jefferies As The Sector Holds Potential In 2021
- Education Delhi School Reopening News: Schools In Delhi To Reopen On January 18 For Class 10 And Class 12 Students
- Automobiles Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 10 Results & Highlights: Another Top 20 Finish For Harith Noah
- Lifestyle Your Party Outfits Sorted Ft. Gauahar Khan And Sanjana Sanghi
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu And Kashmir In January In 2021
Samsung Galaxy F62 Rear Design Leaked Online; Quad-Camera Setup Tipped
Samsung Galaxy S21 is the talk of the town with the launch just around the corner. Apart from the flagship smartphone, other devices like the Samsung Galaxy F62 is also in development. Previous reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy F62 would be debuting in Q1 2021. Now, the phone's rear panel and design have been revealed via leaked images.
Samsung Galaxy F62 Design
The report comes from 91Mobiles, which has released the images of the rear panel. If these images are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy F62 would be featuring a square-shaped camera module at the rear. From the looks of it, the phone could pack a quad-camera setup. Plus, the panel design reveals a bluish-teal color model.
The images of the rumored Samsung Galaxy F62 don't showcase a fingerprint reader, which indicates an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It's likely the upcoming Samsung smartphone could feature an AMOLED display with a high-refresh-rate. Other details revealed via the images indicate a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom frame.
Looking at the above images, the upcoming Samsung phone will likely launch pretty soon. The leaked image also reveals the 'F62' on the rear panel. Contradictory to this, other reports suggest the phone could have a different name at the launch. It's rumored to debut as a new Galaxy series, namely the Samsung Galaxy E62.
Samsung Galaxy F62: What To Expect
The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been spotted a couple of times previously. Going by the model number SM-E625F, the phone has appeared on the BIS listing and the Geekbench certification platform. Going by these details, the upcoming Galaxy F62 will be featuring an Exynos 9825 chipset.
To note, this is the same chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The benchmark listing further reveals the upcoming smartphone will be paired with 6GB RAM and will run the latest Android 11 OS.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,900
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025