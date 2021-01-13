Samsung Galaxy F62 Rear Design Leaked Online; Quad-Camera Setup Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 is the talk of the town with the launch just around the corner. Apart from the flagship smartphone, other devices like the Samsung Galaxy F62 is also in development. Previous reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy F62 would be debuting in Q1 2021. Now, the phone's rear panel and design have been revealed via leaked images.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Design

The report comes from 91Mobiles, which has released the images of the rear panel. If these images are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy F62 would be featuring a square-shaped camera module at the rear. From the looks of it, the phone could pack a quad-camera setup. Plus, the panel design reveals a bluish-teal color model.

The images of the rumored Samsung Galaxy F62 don't showcase a fingerprint reader, which indicates an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It's likely the upcoming Samsung smartphone could feature an AMOLED display with a high-refresh-rate. Other details revealed via the images indicate a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom frame.

Looking at the above images, the upcoming Samsung phone will likely launch pretty soon. The leaked image also reveals the 'F62' on the rear panel. Contradictory to this, other reports suggest the phone could have a different name at the launch. It's rumored to debut as a new Galaxy series, namely the Samsung Galaxy E62.

Samsung Galaxy F62: What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been spotted a couple of times previously. Going by the model number SM-E625F, the phone has appeared on the BIS listing and the Geekbench certification platform. Going by these details, the upcoming Galaxy F62 will be featuring an Exynos 9825 chipset.

To note, this is the same chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The benchmark listing further reveals the upcoming smartphone will be paired with 6GB RAM and will run the latest Android 11 OS.

