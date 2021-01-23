Samsung Galaxy F62/E62, Galaxy M02 Support Pages Go Live In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across many rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphones. Some of the most frequently rumored smartphones re the Galaxy F62 or Galaxy E62 and Galaxy M02. Well, it remains to be seen if the company will launch the first device as the F62 as there is no E series for now. It looks like the India launch of these upcoming Samsung smartphones could be nearing.

Support Pages Go Live In India

While there is no official word regarding when these upcoming Samsung smartphones might go live in India, it looks like these are all set to be launched soon in the country. We say so as the Galaxy F62 or Galaxy E62 and Galaxy M02 support pages go live in the country on the official Samsung website and it was spotted by MySmartPrice.

The support page for the Galaxy F62 or Galaxy E62 carries the model number SM-E62F/DS. On the other hand, the support page for the Galaxy M02 appears to carry the model number SM-022G/DS. It looks like both the support pages do not divulge the specifications of these smartphones. Given that the support pages of these smartphones have gone live, we can expect them to be unveiled in September.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Rumored Specs

As per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy F62 Geekbench listing revealed the presence of Exynos 9825 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS. The device bagged the BIS certification recently hinting that the India launch could not be farfetched.

Furthermore, the leaked images of the alleged Galaxy F62 point out the presence of an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, a square quad-camera module and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Rumored Specs

When it comes to the Galaxy M02, this smartphone is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM. It is said too house a 5.71-inch display with HD+ resolution and Infinity-V notch. The other aspects that are expected from the upcoming Samsung smartphone include a dual-camera setup with 13MP + 2MP sensors and standard connectivity aspects.

