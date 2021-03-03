Redmi Note 10 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked: 108MP Camera, 120Hz Display Tipped News oi-Vivek

The smartphone market is abuzz with new speculations about the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones. The brand has already confirmed some of the highlighted features of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones. Now, the complete details of the Redmi Note 10 Pro have been leaked online.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Could Be The Most Powerful Redmi Note Smartphone Ever

The brand has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will have features like 108MP primary camera, a 120Hz FHD+ resolution Super AMOLED display with a punch hole cut out and, more. It is now almost confirmed that all these features will only be available on the Redmi Note 10 Pro. This is the first smartphone from the Redmi Note series to offer a high-refresh-rate and AMOLED panel.

Coming to the processor, the device will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and the base model is expected to offer at least 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. The device will run on Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top.

On top of that, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will also have a dual stereo speaker setup and the smartphone will support 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port, and the fast charging adapter is likely to be included in the retail package.

The regular version -- Redmi Note 10 is also expected to come with an AMOLED display, but with a 60Hz refresh rate. Even the camera on the Redmi Note 10 is likely to be a 48MP or a 64MP unit with additional sensors like ultra-wide angle camera, depth lens, and macro lens. The company will officially launch the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in India on March 4, where, these leaks and speculations will be confirmed tomorrow.

