Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale On March 18: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the top-end model of the Note 10 series, launched last week. The Note 10 Pro Max first sale has been set for March 18 at 12 PM and it will be available for purchase via Amazon India, Mi.com, and retail outlets. The handset offers features like high-refresh-rate, 108MP primary sensor, and much more. Apart from the Note 10 Pro Max, the lineup includes the standard Note 10 and the 10 Pro models.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price In India

The price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 21,999 for the high-end model which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. The phone comes in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze color options. Customers will get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: What Does Offer?

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which also supports an additional storage expansion.

A 5,020 mAh battery fuels the handset with 33W fast charging support. In terms of optics, the Note 10 Pro Max has a Quad camera module with a combination of a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor, a 5MP super macro shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, you will get a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Besides, the phone supports features like Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, and more. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max can be a good buy for those buyers who are looking phone a mid-range phone under 20K with good camera features, capable processor.

Best Mobiles in India