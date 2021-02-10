Redmi Note 10 Series Coming To India In Early March: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to bring the Note 10 series smartphones in the country. Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that the company will be launching the Redmi Note 10 series in early March. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed.

The Redmi Note 10 lineup is believed to comprise two models - the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro. When it comes to features, the company has not shared more details about the handsets. However, the teaser reveals that the smartphones will offer major upgrades such as camera features and will also come with a high refresh rate display. Furthermore, the smartphones are also confirmed to be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Moreover, both the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro have received multiple certifications. As per BIS certifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will have the model number M2101K6I and the standard Redmi Note 10 will come with model number M2101K7AI.

Besides, recently the storage and color options of the handsets leaked online. Considering this, the Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB RAM+ 64GB and 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage configurations. It is also said to be offered in Gray, White, and Green color options.

In terms of specs, the standard Redmi Note 10 might pack a 120Hz LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone is also expected to get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. Software-wise the handset might run Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. It is also rumored to pack a 5,050 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three variants - 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. As per color variants, the phone might include Bronze, Blue, and Gray color options. However, the features of the Pro model are still a mystery. There is a rumor that the phone might offer a 108MP primary camera.

