Redmi Note 10 Series To Launch On March 4 In India: A Global Debut News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in the country. The company has been teasing various features of the device and recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 will either come with a 120Hz refresh rate display or a 60Hz AMOLED display.

The brand has now confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch on March 4, 2021. The brand has also confirmed that it will be a global launch, indicating that the Redmi Note 10 series will first launch in India just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Do note that, we reported that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch on March 10 in India, based on an Amazon listing. The company has now given an official confirmation that the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will launch well before March 10. It now looks like the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones might actually go on sale from March 10.

Besides the launch date reveal, the company has also shared an image indicating the number four, which means the company might actually launch four variants of the Redmi Note 10. Along with the smartphones, we could also expect to see some accessories accompanying the smartphone.

According to the earlier leak, the Redmi Note 10 is expected to come in two 4G versions -- the Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and two 5G versions -- the Redmi Note 10 5G, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. These four models are likely to carry different specs sheet, the Redmi Note 10 4G being the most affordable model, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G being the most expensive model.

#Notethedate - 4️⃣ 3️⃣ 2️⃣1️⃣#Mifans are you ready for the GLOBAL DEBUT of the #RedmiNote10 on 4/3/21😍



Btw - Any guesses why we chose this date?😋#Redmi pic.twitter.com/FBaT5BH3TG — Sneha Tainwala (@SnehaTainwala) February 16, 2021

