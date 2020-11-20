Just In
Redmi Note 10: What To Expect From Xiaomi India's Next Note?
Redmi Note series changed the face of the budget smartphone category back in 2014 with the launch of the Redmi Note 4G. Then came the Redmi Note 3 and the Redmi Note 4, which were some of the best selling phones of their time.
Over the years, the company has changed its strategy for the Redmi Note lineup in India. The Redmi Note lineup is no more limited to a single device. In fact, just in 2020, the company has launched the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
What To Expect From Redmi Note 10?
Xiaomi India/Redmi India is likely to launch the Redmi Note 10 in India in Q1 2021. Like every iteration of Redmi Note smartphones, the Redmi Note 10 is also expected to be powered by a next-generation mid-range processor from either MediaTek or Qualcomm.
The Redmi Note 10 being the 10th iteration, it is expected to pack some interesting features. Do note that, these are just speculations and have been imagined considering the current market trend.
Higher Refresh Rate Display
Xiaomi might finally launch its first Redmi smartphone with a higher refresh rate display in India. The brand has already launched many phones with higher refresh rate display under the Poco and Mi moniker. This time around, the Redmi Note 10 is expected to get this treatment to compete against the competition.
5G Capable Processor
Xiaomi is expected to launch several versions of the Redmi Note 10 in India, and at least one of those iterations is likely to support 5G network. The phone might either use a mid-range 5G chipset from Qualcomm or MediaTek with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
Android 11 With MIUI 12
The Redmi Note 10, for sure will ship with MIUI 12 skin on top of Android 11 OS. The smartphone will also receive Android 12 and MIUI 13 update in the coming days. In terms of price, the Redmi Note 10 might cost around Rs. 11,000, whereas the Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000.
