Redmi Note 10 With S AMOLED Display First Sale Tomorrow At 12 PM: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has been well-received in the market. The new mid-range smartphone is available in three models, namely the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max. Presently, none of these smartphones have gone on sale. However, the Redmi Note 10's sale will go live starting tomorrow (March 16).

Redmi Note 10 Price, Sale Details

The Redmi Note 10 is available in two variants of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, costing Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The smartphone will be available to buy starting tomorrow (March 16) at 12 PM via select outlets.

Interested buyers can check out the Redmi Note 10 at Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. As part of the Amazon Specials, the Redmi Note 10 has a couple of bank discounts and offers. Buyers can get flat Rs. 500 discount with ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions. The smartphone is available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black color options.

Redmi Note 10 Features

The Redmi Note 10 packs a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, the smartphone includes a punch-hole cutout in the center for the 13MP camera for selfies and video calling.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset paired with Adreno 612 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

The Redmi Note 10 includes up to 128GB of default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card, up to 512GB. The smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 custom skin on top. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 10 undoubtedly makes for an attractive purchase for the asking price. With the Super AMOLED display, quad-camera setup, and efficient chipset, the Redmi Note 10 makes a good choice to get under Rs. 15K.

Best Mobiles in India