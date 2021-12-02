Redmi Note 10S With 8GB RAM Likely Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Redmi Note 10S could soon be launched in a new variant in the Indian market. Currently, the Xiaomi smartphone is available only in a single RAM variant with 6GB RAM and arrives in four color options - Cosmic Purple, Frost White, Deep Sea Blue, and Shadow Black. Now, it looks like the company will bring a new RAM variant of the Redmi smartphone.

Redmi Note 10S New Variant

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the company appears to be gearing up to launch a new variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM. This will be available alongside the 6GB RAM model that already exists. Also, the new variant could arrive with 64GB and 128GB storage capacities.

Currently, the Redmi Note 10S with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,499. Having said that there will be another storage variant with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant to be priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,499 respectively. However, there is no word from the company regarding the upcoming models of the Redmi smartphone.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

To recap, the Redmi Note 10S makes use of a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone from Redmi could arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that could be teamed up with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU along with 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 10S makes use of a quad-camera setup at its rear along with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 10S along with support for 33W fast charging technology.

If you were looking forward to buy the Redmi Note 10S, then you can wait for the other variant to launch in the country.

Best Mobiles in India