Redmi Note 10S With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 14,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 10S has been launched in the country has the latest device of the Note 10 lineup. The Redmi Note 10S based on the MediaTek chipset, while other models of the series come with the Snapdragon processor. Other features of the handset include the 64MP quad-rear camera module, 5,000mAh battery, and much more.

Redmi Note 10S: Price, Sale Date

The price of the Redmi Note 10S has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. It will be available for purchase starting May 18 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores. As far as colors are concerned, the handset comes in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black variants.

Redmi Note 10S: Features

The Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC handles the processing which is paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB native storage that also supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion.

Moreover, the device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging tech. The Redmi Note 10S comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. Upfront, it gets a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and videos that placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Additionally, the smartphone is IP53-certified for dust- and water resistance and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers. It also supports 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, the device measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Alongside, the brand has also introduced a smartwatch with decent features. The Redmi Watch comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and will be available for purchase starting May 25 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Best Mobiles in India