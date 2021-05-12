Redmi Note 10S Color Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India is all set to add another member to the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones. All three phones from this series are based on the Qualcomm platform, while the Redmi Note 10S is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek processor. Now, just a few days before the launch, the company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10S will be available in blue color.

According to the teaser shared by the company, the Redmi Note 10S will be available in a gradient finish and is likely to be available in other color variants too. However, the teased version will be exclusive to the Redmi Note 10S, which helps distinguish it from the remaining models of the Redmi Note 10 series.

Looks A Lot Like The Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10S looks a lot like the Redmi Note 10 with an identical curved back panel and the camera housing. The device also has a subtle Redmi branding on the bottom left corner, which is again reminiscent of the other Redmi Note 10 series smartphones.

Given the current trend, the Redmi Note 10S is expected to boast an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. However, just like the remaining offerings from the series, the smartphone might not have an in-display fingerprint sensor, instead, it is likely to have a side-mounted biometric authenticator.

The key difference between the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10S is said to the processor. The upcoming model is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and is expected to offer 4/6GB RAM and 64?128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. This is also expected to be the first Redmi smartphone in India to ship with MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 12 OS.

The Redmi Note 10S will be a 4G device and will support 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, and the brand is likely to include a fast charger in the retail package. I believe, the Redmi Note 10S is likely to be priced around Rs. 13,000, just like the Redmi Note 10.

