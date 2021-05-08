Redmi Note 10S Indian Variant Listed At Google Play Console, Amazon; What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is gearing up for a new smartphone launch in India. The company has been teasing the Redmi Note 10S arrival in the country for a while and is expected to introduce the Redmi Watch alongside on May 13. Xiaomi had shared the Redmi Note 10's retail box earlier which confirmed some of the key features. Now, some more hardware details have been confirmed by Google Play Console. Separately, the online availability of the Redmi Note 10S has also been confirmed in India. Check out the details:

Redmi Note 10S Features Tipped Via Google Play Console

According to Google Play Console, the Redmi Note 10S Indian variant will feature an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display will come with a pixel density of 440 PPI. The smartphone is listed with the MediaTek MT6785 chipset. This processor is also known as the MediTek Helio G95 processor.

The octa-core chipset will be paired up with Mali G76 GPU and 6GB RAM. Notably, the listing hints at three different models of the Redmi Note 10S, however, only the aforementioned RM option has been confirmed. Additionally, the Google Play Console Database mentions Android 11 OS which will be wrapped around MIUI 12.5 skin.

Redmi Note 10S Online Availability Confirmed

The Redmi Note 10S will be available for sale exclusively via Amazon in India. The online retailer has already put up a support page for Xiaomi's upcoming mid-range smartphone. The Amazon banner confirms its launch on May 13. The event will be going live at 12 pm which is expected to be streamed at the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Redmi Note 10S: What Can We Expect?

The Redmi Note 10S has already made it to the global market earlier this year. The company is expected to launch this unit in India with the same set of hardware as the international variant. Backing this speculation are the official teaser and recent leaks. The retail box teaser confirmed a 64MP camera setup.

The device will additionally offer an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors (mono and macro). The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. While the Redmi Note 10S is a fully loaded package in terms of hardware, it misses on 5G network connectivity which seems to be a prominent approach by brands in the mid-range segment nowadays.

Since the Indian users are being presented with 5G-ready devices for a while, Xiaomi could have implemented this feature for guaranteed success. Nevertheless, the Redmi Note 10S still has all the key elements that will allow it to compete against other popular mid-rangers in the market.

Best Mobiles in India