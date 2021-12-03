Redmi Note 10S With 8GB RAM Available On Amazon With Additional Discounts News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India has launched the 8GB RAM version of the Redmi Note 10S. The device is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 18,499, and the phone will be available in Cosmic Purple and Deep Sea Blue color with 128GB of internal storage. The device will also be available via Mi.com, Mi Home, and offline retail stores across the country.

ICICI credit and debit card users can get a flat Rs. 1,000 discount, which will bring down the price of the Redmi Note 10S to Rs. 17,499. Do note that the base model of the Redmi Note 10S with 6GB RAM and 16GB is available for Rs. 14,999, it is also eligible for ICICI card offer, which brings down the price of the device to Rs. 13,999.

Is The 8GB RAM Model Worth The Money?

For Rs. 16,499, you can get the Redmi Note 10S with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. With the bank offer, the price comes down to Rs. 15,499. Hence, for an additional 2GB RAM, you have to pay Rs. 2,000 more. We feel the additional 2GB RAM will not make any difference for regular users.

For just Rs. 500 more you can also get the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has a much better camera system along with a 120Hz OLED display. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a much bigger footprint when compared to the Redmi Note 10 Pro with its 6.67-inch display.

In our review, we found out that the Redmi Note 10S can handle most normal day-to-day tasks without any issue. However, if you are a heavy gamer, then you will benefit from the more powerful processor on the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Similarly, you can also pick the newly launched Redmi Note 11T 5G, for Rs. 17,999, which also offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Should You Get Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM Variant?

If you have been eying the Redmi Note 10S, then going with the 8GB RAM model will be a future-proof solution. For the rest of the users, we believe the Redmi Note 11T 5G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are much better options which seems to outperform Redmi Note 10S in many departments.

