Redmi Note 10T 5G First Sale Today: Should You Buy?

Redmi Note 10T 5G is all set to go on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone is a rebadged variant of the Poco M3 Pro 5G that went official in the country last month. The smartphone comes with a slew of highlights including a triple-camera setup at the rear, a 90Hz display, and a punch-hole cutout among others.

Redmi Note 10T 5G First Sale

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon India as a part of the Prime Day 2021 launches, Mi Home stores, Mi.com and other official retailers from 12 PM today. It comes in four color options such as Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, Chromium White, and Mint Green.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will arrive in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 15,999. As a part of the sale, there are offers including an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on using HDFC Bank credit card, no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discounts.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an up to 90Hz refresh rate. It runs MIUI 12 topped with Android 11 and makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space.

For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera on the Redmi Note 10T 5G with an aperture of f/2.0.

The other aspects of the Redmi smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, NFC, IR Blaster, 5G connectivity, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5000mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 10T 5G with support for 18W fast charging and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 10T 5G?

Given that the Redmi Note 10T 5G can be purchased for under Rs. 15,000 with the discounts into consideration, we can believe it to be a good buy for those who want a 5G smartphone with an affordable price point.

