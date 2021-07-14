Redmi Note 10T 5G India Price Leaked; To Cost Under Rs. 15,000 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 10T has been the talk of the town, especially since there's just a week left for the India launch. Leaked renders and specs reveal the Redmi Note 10T is largely similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G. Ahead of the launch, the Redmi Note 10T India pricing has been revealed. From the looks of it, the upcoming Redmi phone could up the competition in the mid-range segment.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price In India

A new report by Xiaomi Central reveals that the Redmi Note 10T will debut in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The report further says the upcoming Redmi smartphone will cost Rs. 14,999, which is a crowded smartphone segment in India. Further, the Xiaomi sub-brand will be hosting a couple of launch offers for its first sale.

Redmi Note 10T: Expected Features

Redmi has been steadily teasing the upcoming Note 10T smartphone. One can find several similarities between the Redmi Note 10T and the Redmi Note 10 5G. For one, the Redmi Note 10T is said to pack a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10T will get its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with 5G support. As noted, there could be a single variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB default storage. There is scope for further memory expansion via a microSD card. The upcoming smartphone is also said to include triple cameras at the rear.

Here, the rumors suggest a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP selfie camera has also been spotted. Other details leaked on the Redmi Note 10T include a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will run Android 11 with the custom MIUI skin on top.

Redmi Note 10T India Launch: What To Expect?

The Redmi Note 10T is all set to debut in the Indian market on June 20. Priced under Rs. 15,000, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India. With new updates and overlapping features, it remains to see how well the Note 10T fares in the Indian market.

