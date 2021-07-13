Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi India is gearing up to launch a new smartphone - the Redmi Note 10T 5G in India. While this launch is slated for July 20, the online retailer Amazon is hosting a new quiz contest related to this smartphone. Well, the talk is about the Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G quiz contest under the Funzone section of the app.

Similar to the other gadget-related quiz contests, the Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G quiz also has a set of five questions that are related to the smartphone. You can find this quiz under the Funzone section of the Amazon app alongside the Redmi Note 10S quiz, Samsung Galaxy M32 daily quiz, Prime Day 2021 quiz and more.

Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Details

Notably, the Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G quiz is already live from July 12 and will be hosted until July 29. There will be 40 winners and each of them will get Rs. 5,000 cash prize that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. The winners will be declared on August 8, 2021.

While there will be several hundreds and thousands of participants, those who provide correct answers to all five questions asked in the quiz will be chosen for the lucky draw. From the lucky draw, 40 winners will be chosen and these winners will be eligible to get the prize. Do keep in mind that you need to answer each question in less than five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw.

Also, Amazon India will give you clues about the features of the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone as soon as you click on the banner of the Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G quiz. So, take a look at these features and then answer the questions.

Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz Answers

Alternatively, you can also take a look at the answers to all the questions asked in the Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G quiz contest below.

Question 1: When was the 1st Redmi Note launched in India?

Answer: 2014

Question 2: How many Redmi Notes have been shipped all across the world until date

Answer: 20 Cr+

Question 3: Which is or will be the first 5G phone launched by Redmi in India?

Answer: Redmi Note 10T 5G

Question 4: When will Redmi Note 10T 5G be launched in India?

Answer: 20th July

Question 5: How many Note series devices have been launched in India in 2021?

Answer: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

That's it! You can try your luck by clicking on the Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G quiz.

