Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Officially Teased: What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 10T 5G India's launch has now been officially teased. We are already aware of the upcoming Note 10 series smartphone which will join the existing model of the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones. It will be the first Not 10 series' phone with 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, Amazon has made a dedicated page for the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The moniker has already been confirmed via the URL link of the e-commerce site.

Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Teased

The brand took to its Twitter handle to share the teaser which has used the "Fast and Futuristic" tagline; however, it doesn't reveal the name of the smartphone. Further, the teaser has shown the design of the upcoming handset which is similar to the Redmi Note 10T which was originally launched last month in the Russian market. The phone is seen with a rectangular camera module and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

Time to sit back and sip on your favourite cuppa ☕ cause we're coming up with our first ever #FastAndFuturistic smartphone! 🔥



Brace yourselves cause #Redmi's gonna take you to speeds you've never been before. ☄️



Impact in T-X days!

Get notified: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/mNB8nPjaH4 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 8, 2021

Redmi Note 10T 5G Expected Features

The Redmi Note 10T comes as a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 5G. However, the Redmi Note 10T was launched with 4G connectivity, while the Indian variant is said to support 5G connectivity. Other features are expected to be similar to the international model. Considering this, the Redmi Note 10T would be announced with a 6.5-inch display that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The 8MP selfie camera will be placed into a punch-hole cutout. Besides, the phone will ship with a triple-camera setup at the rear that houses a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 10T is expected to run the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and the smartphone will run MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS.

Redmi Note 10T 5G In India

The exact launch date of the Redmi Note 10T is yet to be announced. Since the brand has started teasing the handset, we expect it will soon share the launch date. It also remains to be seen whether the brand will arrange any launch event or simply add it on the e-commerce site.

Considering the price of the international model, the Redmi Note 10T is expected to come in India at around Rs. 20,000, making it an affordable 5G-enabled device from Redmi. It is also believed to compete with brands like Realme and Vivo which have launched few affordable 5G devices lately.

Best Mobiles in India