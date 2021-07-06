Redmi Note 10T Amazon Microsite Comfirms India Launch; Yet Another Rebranded Model? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has started hinting at another mid-range 5G Redmi smartphone in India. The upcoming model teased by the company is the Redmi Note 10T 5G. A dedicated microsite on Amazon has confirmed its online availability and also the spec-sheet. So, are we looking at a fresh handset, or yet another rebadged model? Let's take a look:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Amazon Page Confirms India Launch

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is heading to the Indian market soon. The dedicated microsite of the next Xiaomi mid-range handset has been created on Amazon. The 'Notify Me; tab is also live which you can use to stay updated with its availability.

The teaser poster hints at "Fast and Futuristic" is coming soon and doesn't reveal any official timeline for its arrival. However, the company could announce the launch date soon since it has started teasing the handset.

We are not sure if the company will host any launch event for the Redmi Note 10T's launch in India or will add it to the shelves discreetly. We'll have to wait to be sure of the developments. The Amazon microsite is likely to reveal the key features in the coming days. And like several recent Xiaomi offerings, this one is also expected to be rebranded variant.

Is Redmi Note 10T 5G Also A Rebranded Model?

Well, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is also one of Xiaomi's rebranded models; the Redmi Note 10 5G. That's not it. This handset is also a rebadged version of the Poco M3 Pro 5G which was introduced recently in the Indian market. Let's quickly have a look at the spec sheet before we discuss if this the right move by Xiaomi or not.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will be launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that will support a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. The device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

The device is expected to come with up to 128GB storage with expandable microSD card support. The Redmi Note 10T 5G will have a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. The punch-hole upfront will have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Additional features would be Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging wrapping off the spec sheet.

While the spec-sheet is good for an affordable 5G smartphone, a fresh model would have been appreciated instead of a rebadged one. We have seen Redmi and Poco smartphones changing skins but not hardware several times and this is no different.

What's interesting here is that the Redmi Note 10T 5G is a rebranded version of two handsets (Redmi Note 10 5G included). However, this might not necessarily turn out to be in favour. A new spec-sheet would have made more sense anyhow.

