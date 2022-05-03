Redmi Note 11 Gets Price Cut Of Up To Rs. 2,250 On Amazon: Here’s How To Get Discount News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Redmi Note 11 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 on Amazon. Now, as a part of the Amazon Summer Sale, the device is available at a discount in the country. If you are interested in buying the smartphone, then you can get it at a discount of Rs. 2,250 right now.

Well, you can get a coupon discount on the Redmi Note 11 on Amazon during the Summer Sale. Besides this special offer, you can get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on using an ICICI, RBL or Kotak card. If you want to know more about the Amazon discount on the Redmi Note 11, check out how you can get the device for as low as Rs. 10,749 from here.

Redmi Note 11 Discount In India

The Redmi Note 11 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 12,999 on Amazon India. After the coupon discount of Rs. 1,250, the cost of the device drops to Rs. 11,749. Furthermore, you can get Rs. 1,000 off on using select bank cards as mentioned above. Taking this into account, the discounted pricing of the Redmi smartphone drops to Rs. 10,749 on Amazon. Notably, this is a limited period deal and will be valid only until May 6.

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

To recap on specifications, the Redmi Note 11 was launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with an AMOLED panel, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. There is expandable storage space with a microSD card slot. Also, the RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with the RAM Booster option. A 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech fuels the Redmi smartphone.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear. It comprises a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11 topped with MIUI 13, standard connectivity aspects, an IR blaster, and IP53 splash resistance.

