Redmi Note 11 Launching On October 28; Quad Cameras, JBL Audio Teased

Redmi Note 10 series was quite a hit in India for its popular features and affordable price tag. The company is now gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series. The Xiaomi sub-brand has officially confirmed and teased the launch of the new Redmi Note 11 series. The new phones will be officially unveiled on October 28.

Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Date

The Redmi Note 11 lineup will arrive on October 28 in China. Xiaomi will be hosting a virtual event to unveil the popular Note series, scheduled at 7 PM Chinese time (around 4:30 PM Indian time). Plus, the popular Chinese company has released a couple of teaser posters, revealing how the lineup would look.

What's more, the Redmi Note 11 series is already listed on JD.com for reservations. Here, there are three models - just like the previous generation. We have the Redmi Note 11 5G, Note 11 Pro 5G, and Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The retailer's listing further shows that the Redmi Note 11 series will begin shipping from November 1 in China.

Additionally, the listing reveals that the Redmi Note 11 Pro would be available in Mysterious Blackland, Shallow Dream Galaxy, Time Quiet Purple, and Misty Forest color options. This phone is available for pre-booking in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage options.

Redmi Note 11 Series Features: What To Expect?

Similarly, the JD listing reveals the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ would arrive in the same three color options as the Redmi Note 11, except the Shallow Dream Galaxy color. One can expect the same RAM and storage options on the Pro+ model.

Apart from this, the teaser poster released by the company reveals a punch-hole cutout in the center. Plus, one can spot the 3.5mm audio jack, something that Redmi has continued to retain. The speaker is reportedly from JBL, claiming to offer a smooth audio playback. Also, a quad-camera setup at the rear can be spotted from the poster.

Previous reports suggested a 50MP rear camera for the vanilla variant while the Pro and Pro+ models get a 108MP camera. This would radically change the camera setup in the affordable mid-range segment. More details will likely be revealed in the coming days, ahead of the official launch.

