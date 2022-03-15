Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G First Sale Live In India; Price & Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi launched the Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone last week alongside the Note 11 Pro. The device has gone for its first sale today in India. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G price starts at Rs. 20,999, where buyers will get a 120Hz AMOLED panel, 108MP triple cameras, and many more. Check here sale offers and pricing of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price And Sale Offers In India

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the high-end 8GB + 256GB storage model is launched at Rs. 24,999. It comes in Mirage Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black color options.

Interested buyers can head over to Amazon, Mi.com, and other retail stores to get the latest Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. As part of the launch offer, Redmi is giving an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for HDFC Bank users.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Reasons To Buy

Firstly, you'll get a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorillas Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole cutout housing the 16MP front camera sensor. The device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor which delivers a smooth gaming experience. Also, the phone supports additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Moreover, there is a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 and has a triple-camera setup consisting of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G also includes dual speaker setup, a liquid cooling system, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on.

All in all, if you are looking for a mid-range phone with fast charging, a large display, and a mid-range gaming-centric processor, can consider the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. However, the device does not support a 4K video recording. To know more about the Note 11 Pro+ 5G, you can head over to our review.

