Redmi Note 11 Pro India Launch Expected Soon; Listed On IMEI Database

Redmi launched its Note 11 series comprising the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+ last month in China. The standard Note 11 has been announced as the Note 11T 5G in India. Now, Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the Pro model soon in the country.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Indian Variant Spotted

The Indian variant of the Note 11 Pro with model number 21091116I was spotted (via tipster Mukul Sharma) on the IMEI database, hinting at an imminent India launch. The listing does not reveal much except for the moniker.

Previously, the Redmi Note 11 Pro was tipped to launch with the Xiaomi 11i moniker in India. Now, it seems the handset will be announced with the same moniker as the Chinese market. However, we cannot tell surely until the brand confirms anything.

Redmi Note 11 ProIn India: What To Expect?

If the smartphone carries the same moniker as the Chinese variant, we can safely assume the handset will offer identical features. In terms of features, the Note 11 Pro was announced with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB default storage. The Note 11 Pro runs Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,160 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor with dual ISO and an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie camera and it also offers dual symmetrical JBL-tuned stereo speakers, IP53 rating, and VC liquid cooling system. For connectivity, the smartphone supports NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Redmi Note 11 Pro: Expected Price In India

The phone was announced with a starting price of CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 19,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model. Based on this, we expect the phone could cost around Rs. 20,000 in India. It will be better to take it as speculations until any reliable info claims the same.

What We Think

As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any word regarding the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro in India. Also, it remains to be seen whether the brand has any plan to bring the Note 11 Pro+ model to the country. The Note 11 Pro+ is also rumored to arrive with the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge moniker in India.

Apart from this, Xiaomi is also prepping up to launch both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ in the global market. Recently, the global variants of these models have entered internal testing in the European market. Further, Xiaomi is already selling the standard Note 11 5G as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global market.

