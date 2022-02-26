Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G India Launch: What To Expect From Redmi's Next Big Note? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G are coming to India on March 9, 2022. With the Pro Redmi Note series of smartphones, the company has always been offering a few things that the competition does not provide.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be a decent mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is expected to set a new benchmark in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which introduced features like 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and more.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

As per the leak by Yogesh Brar, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has a 6.67-inch sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695G 5G SoC with 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 64/128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Out-of-the-box, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G will ship with Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top. The company is likely to update the device to Android 12 OS in the coming days, and the device might even get an Android 13 update in the future.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Unlike the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has a low-resolution macro camera, which is a bummer. The selfie camera on the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G will be a 16MP unit with support for pixel binning technology.

A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G with support for 67W fast charging, and the fast charger is likely to be included in the retail package. As of now, there is no information on the pricing. However, at least the base variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

(Indian variant)



•6.67" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

•6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM

•64/128GB UFS 2.2 storage

•Rear Cam: 108MP + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (macro)

•Front Cam: 16MP

•Android 11, MIUI 13

•5,000mAh battery

•67W Fast Charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 18, 2022

Worthy Upgrade?

Honestly, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G does not seem like an upgrade over the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max except for the 5G capabilities. If you already own the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, then the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G might not feel like much of an upgrade, again, except for the networking capability.

Best Mobiles in India