Redmi Teases Arrival Of Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G In India; Expected Features, Launch Date

Xiaomi is now selling the Note 11 and the Note 11S of the Note 11 lineup in India. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G in the country. Recently, a report revealed the launch timeline of both devices. Now, the brand has officially teased the arrival of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Officially Teased

Manu Kumar Jain took to his Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G. He did not reveal the name of the devices; however, the teaser shows '11' in the background with the 'Pro' word. This makes us believe that both the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G are arriving soon in the country.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G Features In India

The recent report further stated that the Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be the rebranded version of the Note 11 Pro 5G global model. To recall, Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro in both 4G and 5G variants. So, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will come with a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There will be a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the 16MP front-facing camera sensor. At the rear, the phone will have a triple camera system which will house a 108MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset which will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Other aspects will include a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers. For connectivity, the device will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Coming to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, which is expected to come with the same display, battery, and storage configurations as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. However, it will make use of the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under its hood. For cameras, there will be a quad-camera setup at the rear panel which will include a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G Expected Launch Date

Redmi is yet to confirm the exact launch date of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India. An earlier report suggested, both the handsets will be launched by the first half of March in India.

Also, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the launch of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series devices might take place between March 8 to March 10. Since there is no official word on this, we'll suggest you take it as speculation.

