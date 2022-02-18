Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Tipped For Next Month; What To Expect News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 11 series was launched last year in China, while the handsets were unveiled last month in the global market. As of now, Redmi launched the Note 11 and the Note 11S of the Note 11 lineup in India. The brand is gearing up to launch the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The latter is said to be the rebranded version of the Note 11 Pro 5G global model. The latest development has revealed the launch timeline of the Note 11 Pro and the Note Pro+ in India. Although the brand has not confirmed anything regarding the launch yet.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch In Next Month

The latest info by 91mobiles (via tipster Yogesh Brar) claimed that Redmi will launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro (4G model) and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G by the first half of March in India. Both the devices are also said to go on sale via Amazon. Apart from this, the report did not reveal anything.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G Features In India

Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro in both 4G and 5G variants. If the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will come as the Note 11 Pro+, we expect the phone would be announced with a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

There will be a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front-facing camera sensor. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset which will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that will also support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For imaging, the phone will offer a triple camera system including a 108MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro shooter. Besides, it will run Android 11 based MIUI 13 custom skin out-of-the-box and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual speakers, and 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

On the other hand, the Note 11 Pro 4G will have the same display, battery, and storage configurations as the Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India. However, the Note 11 Pro 4G will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. And it will offer a quad-camera setup at the rear panel which will house a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Expected Pricing

Considering the price of the global variants, we expect the Note 11 Pro+ 5G will come under Rs. 25,000 segment, while the Note 11 Pro 4G at around Rs. 20,000 in the country. It will be better to take it as speculation until any reliable info confirms the same.

Best Mobiles in India