Redmi Note 11S 5G Listed On FCC Certification; MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Processor, Triple Camera Tipped

Redmi is expected to release a new entry-level smartphone under its Note 11 series. Another 5G phone from this series has been discovered on the FCC website. Xiaomi has previously released the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G smartphones in India.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G smartphone could be a rebranded version of POCO's newly released M4 Pro 5G. The business is gearing up to launch this phone globally in the near future.

Redmi Note 11S 5G Visited FCC Certification

The FCC listing for the forthcoming smartphone has surfaced. According to the information received in the FCC certification, the phone will be available in four storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB, and 6GB RAM + 128GB.

The smartphone was also discovered on the IMEI listing. The new device will be known as the Redmi Note 11S 5G, according to the listing. The model number K16B, code-named OPAL, for the future 5G iteration has been sighted.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G's model number looks a lot like the K16A seen in the POCO M4 Pro 5G. The POCO M4 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was released in China. The business may add a new phone to its lineup, according to reports. This phone will have nearly identical capabilities to these two devices.

Redmi Note 11S 5G Features

Coming to the Redmi Note 11S 5G features, a 6.6-inch display can be found in it. A 6.6-inch display is included in the Redmi Note 11S 5G's characteristics. The Redmi Note 11S 5Gphone's display will have a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels. It will also include an LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This future phone from the Redmi Note 11 series will employ the budget range processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

For optics, there will be three cameras on the back of the phone in terms of camera features. Its primary camera could be upgraded to 50MP. Aside from that, there will be an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP third camera on the phone. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP camera. According to sources, it could cost roughly Rs. 15,000 to users.

