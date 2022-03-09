Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G To Launch In India Today; Where To Watch Livestream News oi-Megha Rawat

Redmi India will unveil two smartphones and one wearable today in India. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+, as well as the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, will be unveiled during a launch event in Bengaluru. The Redmi Note 11 Pro only has 4G connectivity, whereas the Note 11 Pro+ has 5G. They are rumoured to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, fast charging capabilities, and other relevant features.

It's worth noting that Redmi's Redmi Note 11 series has already been released in India. The Redmi Note 11, Note 11T 5G, and the Redmi Note 11S are among them. The Note 11 Pro variants are clearly more expensive than the regular Note 11 models.

Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro+ 5G- How To Watch Livestream

The launch event for the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the livestream broadcast on Redmi India's official YouTube channel and website. The arrival of the new phones should also be announced on the company's social media accounts.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to run Android 11 with Xiaomi's MIUI 13 layer on top. A 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits could be included on the smartphone. MediaTek's Helio G96 SoC is expected to operate the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to come with a quad camera arrangement that includes a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. A 16MP selfie camera is reportedly said to be included in the smartphone. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G could also run Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's anticipated to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for India, with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

A 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera are expected to be included in the next Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Upfront a 16MP camera is reportedly said to be included. It may have a 5,000 mAh battery and capability for 67W rapid charging.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Features

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is expected to have a 1.55-inch TFT display with over 100 watch faces and over 100 training modes, as well as 17 professional modes. The wearable comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is water resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres) in the global versions.

SpO2 and heart-rate tracking, as well as sleep and stress monitoring, are all supported by the global Redmi Watch 2 Lite model. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite also allows users to view alerts from a connected device. It's compatible with iOS and Android, and it has a 262mAh battery that can last up to 14 hours of GPS-connected use on a single charge, or up to 10 days in normal use.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite- Price And Availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is estimated to cost roughly Rs.16,999 in India for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage could cost approx. Rs. 18,999.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G could cost about Rs. 21,999. The top-of-the-line model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage could cost around Rs. 23,999. Meanwhile, Redmi Watch 2 Lite is priced for about Rs. 5,900.

