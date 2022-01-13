Redmi Note 11s India Launch Officially Teased; Better Than Note 10s? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the flagship 11T Pro smartphone on January 19 in India. Now, the brand is also prepping up to bring a new mid-range device named the Redmi Note 11s. As the name suggests, it will be the successor of the Redmi Note 10s which was announced back in May last year in India. The India launch of the upcoming Redmi Note 11s has officially been teased.

Redmi Note 11s India Launch Teased

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the Note 11. The tweet shared by Redmi India has mentioned "NEW NOTE 1S COM1NG", which hints at the Redmi Note 11S. As per the official teaser, the device will come in a blue color option and have a rectangular module. Apart from this, nothing is known as of now.

Redmi Note 11s Expected Features

As of now, Redmi has not shared any key features of the upcoming Note 11s. However, the device was spotted on multiple certification sites including BIS, EEC, and so on. Besides, a few features of the upcoming device were also tipped online.

Rumors suggested the upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek processor. For imaging, the handset is rumored to use a 108MP triple camera system and the main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor. Besides, the phone is expected to support a higher refresh rate and is believed to use an AMOLED panel like the Redmi Note 10s.

The phone is also said to come with 5G connectivity while the predecessor Note 10s does not support a 5G connection. The Redmi Note 11s is also expected to be launched in multiple storage configurations - 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM. On the software front, the phone is likely to ship with the latest Android 12 OS. Other details like battery, display size and charging speed are still under wraps. We expect to get more info in the coming days.

Redmi Note 11s: Better Than Redmi Note 10s?

Looking at the aforementioned info, we can safely assume the upcoming Note 11s will be powerful compared to its precursor. Since the device will support 5G connectivity, it is expected to cost higher than the last year's Note 10s. Now, the brand is busy with the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G launch that will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Other features of the upcoming 11T Pro will include a 120Hz True 10-bit AMOLED display with 1.07 billion colors. The key highlight will be its 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging tech support which is claimed to take just 17 minutes to fully charge. Besides, it will have a triple rear camera setup housing a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a telemacro shooter.

Coming to the Redmi Note 11s, the exact launch date or timeline of the upcoming Note series device is yet to be disclosed. We expect the brand will soon reveal the launch date of the Redmi Note 11s.

Best Mobiles in India